Female student arrested for pulling a knife during a fight at Blount High School
A female student pulled a knife on a male student and ended up being arrested by the Mobile Police Department on Tuesday . Mobile County Public School System Spokeswoman Rena Philips confirmed the incident and said it occurred during a fight at Mattie T. Blount High School in Prichard.
