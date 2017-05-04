Elderly robbery victim furious with his attackers: 'I should've shot him, but I didn't'

As Mobile Police Department detectives put 34-year-old Charles Darrington into the back of a squad car on Friday morning in connection with a robbery of an 81-year-old man, he asked investigators why he wasn't told about the charges. MPD Spokesman Donald Wallace said that investigators identified Darrington as one of the suspects in a robbery that occurred last Thursday at approximately 10:10 a.m. Officers responded to Faucet Parts of America located at 652 Holcombe Avenue where the victim and owner of the store, who identified himself as Leonard Boltz, told police that two unknown male suspects entered the business that day.

