Davenport women's tennis selected to play in NAIA National Championship
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has officially released the bracket for the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship, May 16 - 20 in Mobile, Ala. The 37th annual event is hosted at the Mobile Tennis Center.
