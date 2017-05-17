Coffee with a Cop
The City of Mobile will host Coffee with a Cop Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Connie Hudson Community Center, 3201 Hillcrest Road. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community they serve together - over coffee - to discuss issues and learn more about each other.
