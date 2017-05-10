Census report: Mobile drops to 4th la...

Census report: Mobile drops to 4th largest city in Alabama, Daphne rises to 20th

10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Baldwin County's rapid growth has meant, among other things, pressure to expand the capacity of major traffic routes. New census estimates show Mobile has fallen to fourth place among Alabama's largest cities, with Mobile slowly losing people since 2010 while Huntsville boomed.

