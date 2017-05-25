Alabama 'pill mill' doctor tied to In...

Alabama 'pill mill' doctor tied to Insys gets 21 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

An Alabama doctor was sentenced on Friday to 21 years in prison for running two clinics with a colleague that prosecutors called a massive "pill mill," in a case tied to the U.S. probe of Insys Therapeutics Inc. Xiulu Ruan, who with John Couch ran the Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama clinics, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Callie Granade in Mobile, Alabama, after a jury in March found them guilty of racketeering conspiracy and other felonies. The 54-year-old's sentencing came after Granade on Thursday imposed a 20-year prison term on Couch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes Apr 28 DrKnowItAll 1
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr 28 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr 25 whodge 6
Missing person Apr '17 drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC