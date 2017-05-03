Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's first visit to Mobile as governor includes kicking off state's bicentennial

Kay Ivey, then Alabama's lieutenant governor, and hundreds of others attend a ceremony for the first delivery of an Airbus A321 to JetBlue at Mobile, Alabama's Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility on Monday April 25, 2016. Ivey is returning to Mobile as governor on Friday, May 5, 2017, to kick off the state's three-year bicentennial celebration.

