Alabama coastal developer Tillis Bret...

Alabama coastal developer Tillis Brett dies

Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

An announcement from the company says Brett suffered a medical emergency on Saturday and died at a hospital in Mobile. Brett was one of the founders of Brett/Robinson, which is known for its ubiquitous Phoenix condominiums along the beach and around Perdido Bay in Baldwin County.

