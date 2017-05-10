Alabama coastal developer Tillis Brett dies
An announcement from the company says Brett suffered a medical emergency on Saturday and died at a hospital in Mobile. Brett was one of the founders of Brett/Robinson, which is known for its ubiquitous Phoenix condominiums along the beach and around Perdido Bay in Baldwin County.
