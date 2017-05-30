69 years later, a scout pursues a missing merit badge
When you know you've helped land men on the moon, it's hard to rest easy knowing you fell short of becoming an Eagle Scout by just one little merit badge. But 85-year-old J. Leon Pringle Jr. is on the verge of wrapping up that 69-year-old piece of unfinished business.
