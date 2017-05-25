$250,000 bond remains for suspect in slaying of 90-year-old Mobile man
A second suspect, 25-year-old Glenn Tabb was arrested by the Mobile Police Department on Thursday evening for his involvement in the shooting death of 90-year-old Booker Green. One of the four suspects facing a felony murder charge in the death of 90-year-old Booker Green in Mobile last July had his request to reduce his $250,000 bond denied.
