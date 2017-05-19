19-year-old arrested for committing a series of Mobile burglaries
A teen who allegedly committed several burglaries in April and May was placed behind bars after a brief police chase on Thursday, Mobile police said. Nijalyon Abston, 19, was taken into custody when officers received a call about a burglary in progress at the Tweet Shop at 7857 Three Notch Road at 12:41 a.m. Officers were asked to be on the lookout for a black vehicle with two black male occupants who drove away from the store after the burglary occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes
|Apr 28
|DrKnowItAll
|1
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr 28
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr 25
|whodge
|6
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar '17
|Alabama chick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC