19-year-old arrested for committing a series of Mobile burglaries

A teen who allegedly committed several burglaries in April and May was placed behind bars after a brief police chase on Thursday, Mobile police said. Nijalyon Abston, 19, was taken into custody when officers received a call about a burglary in progress at the Tweet Shop at 7857 Three Notch Road at 12:41 a.m. Officers were asked to be on the lookout for a black vehicle with two black male occupants who drove away from the store after the burglary occurred.

