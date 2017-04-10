What Jeff Sessions' Prosecutor Days in Alabama Portend for the DOJ's New War on Crime
Interstate 10, which runs through downtown, was a major drug trafficking route, carrying cocaine out west and marijuana back east. Seafaring smugglers ferrying drugs through international waters were sometimes tried in the Gulf Coast port city's federal courthouse, where the top prosecutor was a zealous young US attorney named Jeff Sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC