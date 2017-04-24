Watch This Lucky, Lucky Idiot Get Flu...

Watch This Lucky, Lucky Idiot Get Flung From His Jeep And Walk Away

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Jalopnik

A reckless Jeep driver in Mobile, Alabama just used up every molecule of luck he had after flipping and rolling his Jeep in traffic on Interstate 65, getting flung out of the Jeep, and somehow getting up and walking away. The Jeep and a Mustang were both spotted speeding down the highway, and the Jeep was weaving in and out of traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes 22 hr DrKnowItAll 1
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Fri Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr 25 whodge 6
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr 3 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar '17 Alabama chick 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC