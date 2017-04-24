Watch This Lucky, Lucky Idiot Get Flung From His Jeep And Walk Away
A reckless Jeep driver in Mobile, Alabama just used up every molecule of luck he had after flipping and rolling his Jeep in traffic on Interstate 65, getting flung out of the Jeep, and somehow getting up and walking away. The Jeep and a Mustang were both spotted speeding down the highway, and the Jeep was weaving in and out of traffic.
