Uniti Group to Buy Southern Light LLC in $700M Deal
Uniti Group Inc. of Little Rock announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire privately-held fiber network provider Southern Light LLC of Mobile, Alabama, for about $700 million in cash and equity.
