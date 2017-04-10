The US South - not just Mexico - stan...

The US South - not just Mexico - stands in the way of Trump's Rust Belt jobs revival

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

In the years since the 2008 financial crisis, this southern U.S. port city has attracted a new Airbus factory, seen its steel industry retool, and gained thousands of jobs building the Navy's new combat vessel. Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes, flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Apr 6 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Kay Atkins Raines Apr 3 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar 27 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar 25 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 21 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 21 Bob 5
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC