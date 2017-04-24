Teen arrested in Mobile shooting that injured 15-year-old girl
A Mobile teen was arrested Friday for allegedly injuring a 15-year-old girl while shooting into an occupied residence in March, Mobile police said. Reginal Pryor, 17, is the fourth and last suspect to be arrested in connection to the March 30 shooting, which happened in the 600 block of Tarawa Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim told officers she heard several shots hit the house and her daughter was struck in the leg during the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC