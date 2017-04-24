Teen arrested in Mobile shooting that injured 15-year-old girl

A Mobile teen was arrested Friday for allegedly injuring a 15-year-old girl while shooting into an occupied residence in March, Mobile police said. Reginal Pryor, 17, is the fourth and last suspect to be arrested in connection to the March 30 shooting, which happened in the 600 block of Tarawa Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim told officers she heard several shots hit the house and her daughter was struck in the leg during the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.