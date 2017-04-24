Subway on S University Blvd. Photo: FOX10 News Reporter Alexa Knowles.
Two bandits are possibly tied to at least three holdups in Mobile in just one week. In all three cases, the bad guys were after cash inside a safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC