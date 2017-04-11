Stories & Songs: Four artists Friday at The Sanctuary
Stories & Songs: Four artists Friday at The Sanctuary Stories & Songs is an intimate night of music 7 p.m. Friday at The Sanctuary Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2oqcbJL Stories & Songs is an intimate night of music 7 p.m. Friday at The Sanctuary, 432 S. Goldthwaite St., Montgomery featuring four artists: Shawn Byrne, Tiffany Goss, Abe Partridge and Wyatt Edmondson. Organized by Amy Byrne, they're bringing the songwriters to Montgomery for this one night event in the round format that made the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville famous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC