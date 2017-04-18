State legislators work to bring religious camps out of the shadows after child abuse trial
These handcuffs were found in a desk at the girls' dormitory of the Saving Youth Foundation/Solid Rock Ministries school. Two employees and the owner of the school were convicted in January 2017 of multiple counts of felony child abuse of students at the camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC