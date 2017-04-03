Southern puppies arrive in the Fox Va...

Southern puppies arrive in the Fox Valley to find a home

Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

It's a dream come true for a lot of people and it's exactly what was delivered to the Fox valley humane association today. The 46 dogs all from Mobile, Alabama will get a chance to find a new home during their adopt-a-thon this weekend.

