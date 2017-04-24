Shawna Virago - "Last Nights Sugar"
Shawna Virago's new studio album Heaven Sent Delinquent brings more of the strengths that has earned her a steady following throughout the years, being lyrically focused songs that deal with everything from universal heartache in an oppressive, dusty town to transpeople struggles specifically. "Last Nights Sugar", a harrowing tale of late-night escapades in Mobile, Alabama, works off her haunting vocal delivery and solemn acoustics - with the "give me a taste of last night's sugar" hook conveying a yearning for escaping the rising waters.
