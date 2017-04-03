Severe storms to barrel into southeas...

Severe storms to barrel into southeastern US on Monday

Storms that brought damaging tornadoes, wind, hail and flooding through Texas and the Mississippi Valley this past weekend will shift into the Southeast on Monday. After a warm and dry weekend, areas including New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlanta; and Tallahassee, Florida, can expect strong storms to rumble through on Monday.

