Public meeting Thursday on Mobile zoning review, Map for Mobile
What is the future of the Map for Mobile development plan? And what's the status of an ongoing review of the city's zoning code and related regulations? City residents have the chance to learn the answers, and to influence them, at a public meeting on Thursday. Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, the city will hold a public presentation in the gymnasium at Government Street Baptist Church, 3401 Government Blvd. According to promotional information, key subjects will be the city's plans to update its Future Land Use Map and its Major Street Plan .
