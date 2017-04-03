Public meeting Thursday on Mobile zon...

Public meeting Thursday on Mobile zoning review, Map for Mobile

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

What is the future of the Map for Mobile development plan? And what's the status of an ongoing review of the city's zoning code and related regulations? City residents have the chance to learn the answers, and to influence them, at a public meeting on Thursday. Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, the city will hold a public presentation in the gymnasium at Government Street Baptist Church, 3401 Government Blvd. According to promotional information, key subjects will be the city's plans to update its Future Land Use Map and its Major Street Plan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay Atkins Raines Mon Keith Raines 3
Missing person Mar 29 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar 27 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar 25 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 21 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 21 Bob 5
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC