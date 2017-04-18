Providence Hospital hosts open house for registered nurses; offers $5,000 sign-on bonus
Providence Hospital will host an Open House for registered nurses interested in a career at Providence on Tuesday, April 25 from 3 till 6 p.m. in the DePaul Center Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the hospital's nursing departments, meet nursing leaders and schedule job interviews. Light refreshments will be served and prizes will be awarded throughout the event.
