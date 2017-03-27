Police Blotter: Burglary suspect leav...

Police Blotter: Burglary suspect leaves behind bike, receipt with his name on it

Northwest Florida Daily News

A man who broke into a pawn shop and stole a gun, but left his bicycle was caught and charged with armed burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

