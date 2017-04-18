One final salute for 106-year-old soldier: Alabama honors 'Mr. Jack'
Military veterans salute the late John "Jack" Jacobson during a memorial service on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Ala. Caption: Military servicemen, family and friends touch a giant American flag during a showing of respect toward the late John "Jack" Jacobson, during his memorial service on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Ala.
