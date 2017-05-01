NY Times: Expand Your World, Hit The Beach In Alabama
The NY Times opinion pages have given a platform to comedian W. Kamau Bell, the host of The United Shades Of America on CNN, to write what might be one of the best opinion pieces I've read in the Times in I cannot tell you how long. It is primarily aimed at the Liberals who read the NY Times and bob their head in a "yes" manner with all things slamming Trump and agreeing with people like Bernie Sanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes
|Apr 28
|DrKnowItAll
|1
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr 28
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr 25
|whodge
|6
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar '17
|Alabama chick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC