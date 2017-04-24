Nancy Joan Swain

Nancy Joan Swain

Nancy Joan Swain, 88, of Seymour passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, with her beloved daughter, Janet, by her side. Born Dec. 28, 1928, in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Paul Jones, both of whom preceded her in death.

