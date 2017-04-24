MPD says son shot into his mother's h...

MPD says son shot into his mother's house

19 hrs ago

FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect Derrick Hart is accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Mobile Police say the crime happened on Sunday, April 9, 2017 when Hart allegedly shot into his mother's house which was full of her grandchildren at the time.

