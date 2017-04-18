MPD: 2 men rob 2 McDonald's in same week
Mobile Police are on the lookout for two bold bandits on a robbery spree. They've hit up two McDonald's restaurants on Moffett Road in the past week, each time holding employees at gunpoint and getting away with cash.
