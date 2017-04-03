Mobile's The Mariner restaurant still open, despite upcoming auction
There's no telling how many potential customers heading out to dinner at The Mariner recently have turned around when they spotted the sign at the corner of Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road announcing that the restaurant and adjacent Grand Mariner marina will be sold at an estate auction on Saturday, April 8. "The auction signs have made a lot of people mad," acknowledged Jean Carlson, who owns one-quarter of the property, along with her three siblings. And even though she consented to the auction, Carlson said she was the last one to sign the paperwork.
