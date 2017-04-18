Mobile to spend $21 million in capital improvements
As part of the city of Mobile's 2018 capital improvement program, the Mobile City Council on Tuesday announced that $21 million dollars will be spent on city-wide projects. Council president Gina Gregory said the capital improvement program money, which will be spread evenly among all seven districts, will cover drainage, street paving, improvements to parks, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Citronelle Call-News.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC