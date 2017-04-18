Mobile to spend $21 million in capita...

Mobile to spend $21 million in capital improvements

As part of the city of Mobile's 2018 capital improvement program, the Mobile City Council on Tuesday announced that $21 million dollars will be spent on city-wide projects. Council president Gina Gregory said the capital improvement program money, which will be spread evenly among all seven districts, will cover drainage, street paving, improvements to parks, etc.

