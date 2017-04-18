Mobile police take down ring leader of crystal meth operation
Mobile police arrested Corey Hughes, 43, on Friday and seized half a kilo of crystal meth valued at over $50,000 along with two pistols inside his home. The ring leader of a crystal methamphetamine importing and distributing operation in Mobile taken into custody by the Mobile Police Department on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC