Mobile police take down ring leader of crystal meth operation

12 hrs ago

Mobile police arrested Corey Hughes, 43, on Friday and seized half a kilo of crystal meth valued at over $50,000 along with two pistols inside his home. The ring leader of a crystal methamphetamine importing and distributing operation in Mobile taken into custody by the Mobile Police Department on Friday morning.

