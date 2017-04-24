Mobile officials celebrate midtown Publix with groundbreaking

Shovels and hard hats stand ready for a ceremonial groundbreaking held Friday, April 28, 2017, for a new Publix shopping center in midtown Mobile. Well over a month after construction work began on the site, company and city officials gathered Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking celebrating the development of a Publix supermarket that they say will energize a swath of midtown Mobile.

