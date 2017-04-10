Mobile crime report: Pizza delivery man robbed, another man without money shot during...
The Mobile Police Department is investigating two armed robberies and two shootings that occurred on Monday in their daily crime report. On Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a possible robbery at the Raceway Gas Station located at 5455 Hwy 90. Upon arrival officers detained 44-year-old Eugene Pugh.
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
