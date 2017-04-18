Mobile crime report: Man shot at Henry Aaron Park, homeowner stops burglary
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting during a robbery at Henry Aaron Park and a homeowner stopped a burglar from escaping in their overnight crime report. On Tuesday at approximately 8:06 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Maudelayne Drive South in reference to a suspicious circumstances complaint.
