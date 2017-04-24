Mobile crawfish bill likely to reach House next week
Crawfish might be known for going backwards, but they continued to crawl forward in the Alabama Legislature on Thursday with help from Mobile-area legislators. The latest development means that next week, the Alabama House of Representatives likely will consider one of two crawfish-related bills proposed by Rep. Margie Wilcox.
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Tue
|whodge
|6
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar '17
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
