Mobile City Council delays vote on recycling contract

The Mobile City Council decided to hold over until May 16 voting on authorizing a $900,000 contract with Amwaste, Inc. LLC for rental of equipment to collect and transport recyclables, as well as authorizing an agreement for the acceptance and processing of source separated recyclables with Emerald Coast Utilities Authority for $100,000. The council decided to make the move in order to allow the Solid Waste Authority an opportunity to address concerns the Solid Waste Authority had on the matter, according to Donald Rose, the city's chief procurement officer.

