Mobile breweries moving forward; one aims for July opening
A rendering of what Serda Brewing Co.' s exterior will look like. Work is under way on a former Goodyear service center at 600 Government St. Mobile still lags far behind Huntsville and Birmingham in the state's craft beer boom, but two planned downtown breweries continue to move forward.
