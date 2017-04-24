Massive 3-alarm fire in west Mobile remains unsolved
The cause of a massive three-alarm fire in west Mobile on Sunday afternoon is still unsolved and fire investigators are asking for the public's help in figuring out what started the blaze. Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Spokesman Steve Huffman said that they are specifically seeking video or photos of the early stages of the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|whodge
|6
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|whodge
|5
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar '17
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC