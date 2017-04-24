Massive 3-alarm fire in west Mobile r...

Massive 3-alarm fire in west Mobile remains unsolved

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The cause of a massive three-alarm fire in west Mobile on Sunday afternoon is still unsolved and fire investigators are asking for the public's help in figuring out what started the blaze. Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Spokesman Steve Huffman said that they are specifically seeking video or photos of the early stages of the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alabama spooks (Jul '11) 11 hr whodge 6
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) 12 hr whodge 5
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr 3 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar 27 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar '17 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,789 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC