Mary Thomas: Litter serious issue tha...

Mary Thomas: Litter serious issue that needs serious attention

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

If candidates in Tupelo's upcoming municipal elections want to garner support, they should start talking trash. Litter, that is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Wed drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr 3 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar 27 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar 25 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar '17 Bob 5
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC