Investors choose chicken over moo cows

17 min ago Read more: Alabama Live

Investors paid $782,000 for a 7,000-square-foot building at 3213 Dauphin St., in Mobile, and plan to tear it down and construct Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits restaurant, according to Realtors. Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Company represented the sellers and Mike Reid of White-Spunner Realty worked for the buyers.

