I Met My Syrian Neighbors in LA Traff...

I Met My Syrian Neighbors in LA TrafficBy Annabelle Gurwitch

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Chatting up her Syrian Uber driver on the way to LAX, she discovered that they were practically neighbors. Then she unearthed a much more abiding tie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes 18 hr DrKnowItAll 1
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Fri Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr 25 whodge 6
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr 3 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar '17 Alabama chick 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC