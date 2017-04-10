Here's what happened at the Grand Mariner Marina auction
The Mariner restaurant, famous along Dog River for its crab claws and sunset views like this one, will remain open after an estate auction failed to produce a winning bid. The Grand Mariner Marina and adjacent restaurant, The Mariner, will stay in the Carlson family, after an estate auction held Saturday did not produce a satisfactory bid for the 111 boat slips, pier and waterfront seafood eatery on Dog River in Mobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC