Here's what happened at the Grand Mariner Marina auction

The Mariner restaurant, famous along Dog River for its crab claws and sunset views like this one, will remain open after an estate auction failed to produce a winning bid. The Grand Mariner Marina and adjacent restaurant, The Mariner, will stay in the Carlson family, after an estate auction held Saturday did not produce a satisfactory bid for the 111 boat slips, pier and waterfront seafood eatery on Dog River in Mobile.

