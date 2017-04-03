Gulf Coast Veterans call VA 'biggest enemy' during healthcare town hall
That was the loud and clear message from veterans that gathered at an American Legion town hall at the USS Alabama in Mobile Monday night to discuss healthcare. Vets had come from Mississippi, Florida and Alabama to lament against the embattled agency that they feel has let them down badly.
