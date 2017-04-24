Giant softshell turtle rescued from Causeway after being hit
"I don't know how he carried it. Those things are so frigging mean," said Clement, the Environmental Studies Center If you were crossing the U.S. 98 Causeway over Mobile Bay yesterday afternoon, you might have caught sight of a man, tall and bearded, running down the side of the highway carrying a giant turtle.
