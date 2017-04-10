Froma Harrop: What US airlines need now is middle-class class
It was clearly a bad idea for United Airlines to drag a passenger kicking, screaming and bleeding out of a seat he had paid for. Many of the industry's critics are using this occasion to drive home their complaints of "class systems" whereby passengers in first or business class get fluffy feather pillows and those in coach are given legroom suitable for a dachshund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC