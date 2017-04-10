FOX10 News viewers ID Walmart beer bandits
Thanks to some FOX10 News viewers, police are now able to put names with the Walmart beer bandits we first told you about Tuesday. Bay Minette Police got several calls after the story aired, putting the two suspects in Mobile.
