Education options

Education options

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

The following excerpt is from a speech by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to the Brookings Institution on March 29 marking the Brookings Institution's unveiling of its fifth annual Education Choice and Competition Index, a ranking of school choice in the nation's 100 largest school districts written by Brookings senior fellow Russ Whitehurst. For more information visit www.brookings.edu/the-education-choice-and-competition-index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Thu Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Kay Atkins Raines Apr 3 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar 27 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar 25 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 21 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 21 Bob 5
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC