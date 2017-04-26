Cool Spaces: This (former) schoolhouse rocks
After designing the layout of the Old Shell Lofts in the former Old Shell Road Elementary School in midtown Mobile, Taylor Atchison moved from his Oakleigh Garden District shotgun into one of the building's smallest one-bedrooms units to finish the project. He jokes that the apartment, located just east of Louiselle Street/Mobile Infirmary Drive, is the farthest west he's ever lived in Mobile.
